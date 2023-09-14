The Franklin County High School Senior Class has been given permission to use the courthouse parking lot for its annual fundraiser during this year’s Florida Seafood Festival.
This is the 60th year of the festival.
Every year the senior class sells parking spaces at the courthouse, which is right next to the festival site at Battery Park.
The money raised through the event helps pay for the Senior class trip.
The senior class will start charging for parking at 2 PM on November 3rd and continue through Saturday, November the 4th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment