Thursday, September 21, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — September 21

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Releases Updated National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy

group of people fishing recreationally from a charter vessel

Saltwater recreational and non-commercial fishing is an integral part of American coastal life. Following extensive engagement with the recreational fishing community, NOAA Fisheries has released updates to the 2015 National Saltwater Recreational Fisheries Policy and multi-year national and regional implementation plans. The policy now includes goals for climate change and diversity and inclusion.

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82 Million for Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales

aerial view of Atlantic right whale mother and calf

This week, the Department of Commerce and NOAA announced the next steps to conserve and recover endangered North Atlantic right whales with $82 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act—the largest climate and conservation investment in history. It is part of the $2.6 billion framework to invest in coastal resilience that NOAA announced earlier this year.

Secretary of Commerce Appoints Three New Committee Members to NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

a group of people standing in the parking lot of a seafood facility for what might be a tour

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo appointed three new members to NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, bringing the group’s membership to the full complement of 21. The Committee advises the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA on all marine life matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce.

Restoring Estuary Habitat After Oil Spills and Natural Disasters

view of Tampa Bay estuary

It’s National Estuaries Week! Estuaries provide critical habitat for juvenile fish, migratory birds, and other wildlife species. They also filter water pollution and protect against flooding. Learn about recent efforts by NOAA’s Damage Assessment, Remediation, and Restoration Program to restore estuaries damaged by oil spills and toxic waste releases.

Marine Mammal Stocks in North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Are Highly Vulnerable to Climate Change

aerial view of right whale and calf swimming

A new study led by NOAA Fisheries has found that a majority of marine mammal stocks in the western North Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea are highly vulnerable or very highly vulnerable to climate change. NOAA Fisheries conducts climate vulnerability assessments for coastal and marine habitats and species as part of its Climate Science Strategy.

Alaska

Collaborative Rockfish Survey Yields Promising Results

fishing vessel sailing out of port in Alaska

NOAA Fisheries scientists and rockfish fishermen are working together to provide survey data in formerly inaccessible rocky areas of the Gulf of Alaska. Through the Science/Industry Rockfish Research Collaboration, a team of scientists and three partnering fishing vessels collected data on Pacific ocean perch, dusky rockfish, and northern rockfish.

NOAA Fisheries and Partners to Host 5th Annual Belugas Count! September 23

Belugas Count event logo with illustrations of belugas

NOAA Fisheries and partners invite the public to celebrate the 5th Annual Belugas Count! and the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act this Saturday, September 23. Beluga viewing will take place around Cook Inlet, with afternoon festivities in Anchorage and Kenai.

West Coast

New Forest Conservation Plan Is a First for Oregon, Benefitting Salmon and Steelhead

view of forested land in northwestern Oregon

NOAA Fisheries has approved a new conservation framework for about 30,000 acres of private forestland in northwest Oregon. The plan will improve habitat for threatened Chinook and coho salmon and steelhead over the coming decades while the company that owns the land continues to harvest timber.

Pacific Islands

NOAA Fisheries Awarded $10.28 Million to Pacific Islands Region Projects This Fiscal Year

top-down view of students aboard a native Hawaiian sailing vessel in turquoise waters

In fiscal year 2023, NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office awarded approximately $10.28 million to 32 projects via grants and cooperative agreements. The projects support our efforts to achieve healthy marine ecosystems and recover threatened and endangered species in American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Hawai‘i, and other U.S. Pacific Islands.

Southeast

Restoring Habitat for Florida Sport Fish at Robinson Preserve

aerial view over Robinson Preserve

The effects of habitat restoration efforts don’t show up overnight—it can take years for the habitats and the species using them to recover. A long-term monitoring program for the ongoing Robinson Preserve project near Tampa Bay, Florida, will help scientists better understand how the restoration is affecting recreational fisheries, the hydrology of the wetlands, and the local community.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Nearly $1.2 Million in Funding will Support Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration

Atlantic salmon swimming

NOAA Fisheries is awarding nearly $1.2 million in funding for four partners to continue ongoing projects to restore habitat for Atlantic salmon in the Gulf of Maine region. An iconic species of the Northeast, endangered Atlantic salmon now return only in small numbers to rivers in central and eastern Maine. This Gulf of Maine population is one of nine NOAA Species in the Spotlight.

Meet the Aquaculture Scientist Growing Fish, Marine Worms and Sea Vegetables Together

Mike Acquafredda holds up a tray of aquatic plants inside a lab

Catch up with Mike Acquafredda on a sustainable way to grow fish, what he’s learned at our Howard Laboratory in New Jersey, and what’s next for him.

A Community Comes Together for a Gray Seal

close-up view of gray seal face as it pops above water

A gray seal that showed up in a Beverly, Massachusetts, pond quickly won over the town’s hearts during his week-long stay before officials relocated him. On the anniversary of his rescue, we catch up on what he’s been up to this past year.

Science Blog: Are Restored and Natural Oyster Reefs in Long Island Sound Healthy?

scientist dissecting oysters in a lab setting

Mariah Kachmar is a shellfish health and disease technician at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Milford Lab in Connecticut. She gives wild oysters a health check to promote Long Island Sound restoration and aquaculture.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 6: Comments due for the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for the Rice’s whale under the Endangered Species Act

October 16: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

October 17: Comments due for the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

October 23: Applications due for 2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program.

October 30: Comments due for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act

November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic

November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

September 23: Alaska 2023 Belugas Count!

September 26: Public hearing for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act

September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting 

September 27: Webinar on using Magnuson-Stevens Act authority for fisheries in the geographic area of more than one council

September 28: Public hearing on the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for the Rice’s whale under the Endangered Species Act

September 28: Listening session via webinar for the Southeast Equity and Environmental Justice Request for Information

September 30: Open House at NOAA Fisheries Milford Laboratory

October 3–5: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

October 5–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

October 23–26: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

November 1–8: Pacific Fishery Management Council November 2023 Meeting

November 4–5: 2023 Right Whale Festival

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 



