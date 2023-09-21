Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news
Kuehl's Country Store Ribbon Cutting
Congratulations to Heather Kuehl on her ribbon cutting for Kuehl's Country Store!
If you or you may know of a chamber member who is interested on serving on the chamber board, please reach out to Heather by sending an email to info@wakullacountychamber.com or call the chamber office 850.926.1848. The name given will be passed along to the Nominating Committee.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment