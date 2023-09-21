People affected by Hurricane Idalia can visit Wild Adventures theme park free of charge.
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering complimentary admission this weekend to first responders, utility service workers and anyone who lives in a county eligible to receive Hurricane Idalia public assistance from FEMA.
Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24.
To receive free admission, first responders and utility service workers can show proof of employment such as a paystub or work ID at one of the park’s ticket booths.
Residents of counties eligible for Hurricane Idalia FEMA assistance can present proof of residency such as a valid driver’s license or utility bill.
Eligible Florida counties include Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend coincides with the opening of the third annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Pumpkin Spice Festival where hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns transform Wild Adventures into a family-friendly holiday event.
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is offering complimentary admission this weekend to first responders, utility service workers and anyone who lives in a county eligible to receive Hurricane Idalia public assistance from FEMA.
Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24.
To receive free admission, first responders and utility service workers can show proof of employment such as a paystub or work ID at one of the park’s ticket booths.
Residents of counties eligible for Hurricane Idalia FEMA assistance can present proof of residency such as a valid driver’s license or utility bill.
Eligible Florida counties include Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
Wild Adventures’ Hurricane Idalia Recovery Weekend coincides with the opening of the third annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Pumpkin Spice Festival where hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns transform Wild Adventures into a family-friendly holiday event.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment