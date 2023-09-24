October brings fall fun and fishing to the coast

SGI Lighthouse Hosts 4th Annual Spooktacular October 27
The St. George Lighthouse Association is hauntingly happy to be hosting its 4th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Friday, October 27th from 6:30-8:30pm in SGI Lighthouse Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple candy stations along the sidewalk and spooky decorations lighting up the park. Guests, young or old, are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join us for the fun. Learn more here.
Apalachicola Ghostwalk Saturday, October 28
Looking for pumpkin to do this month? Join the Apalachicola Area Historical Society’s annual Fall Historic Ghost Tour on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Chesnut Street Cemetery in Apalachicola. Proceeds from this event go to help fund cemetery preservation. Come meet Apalachicola’s citizens from the other side and hear lore and stories from the past. Hauntings will abound when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life and death in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. Visitors are escorted through the cemetery along candle-lit paths to meet some of Apalachicola’s historic citizens. Learn more here.
Walking with the Ghosts ...
Need more frights? Take a paranormal ghost tour of downtown Apalachicola and learn all the local ghost stories while using real ghost hunting equipment to see if any spirits are still around. Apalach Ghost Tours hosts tours several times during the week and during October, the group will host a special Poe Ghost Tour. Find the tour schedule on the event page by clicking here.
SGI Pink Out October 6
The 11th annual Pink Out will be held on Friday October 6 at Paddy's Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining "woman-less pageant", raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents. Learn more here.
Panhandle Players Present "River's Edge" September 28 through October 1
“River’s Edge” is a three-act play which tells the stories of Irene and Raymond Simmons, their friends, and those for whom greed and manipulation are simply means to an end. In 1951, Ray and Irene moved to Apalachicola from Tulsa, OK after discovering the opportunity to buy the River’s Edge bar. As with our lives, our characters’ pasts influence their futures. The “River’s Edge” story is told through drama, comedy, music from that era, and live performances of classic and original songs. Tickets and Info here.
Historical Society Heritage Dinner October 20
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) is please to announce their upcoming Heritage Dinner for Saturday, October 20, 2023 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Holy Family Senior Center, 203 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries St, Apalachicola. This year’s dinner theme will be on the Native Peoples of the Apalachicola Area. Archaeologist, Dr. Nancy White, will be the featured speaker.Nancy Marie White is a Professor of Anthropology at the University of South Florida, Tampa. She specializes in prehistoric and early historic cultures of the southeastern United States. Details.
Women in WWII Exhibit Opens October 3
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a month-long exhibit on U.S. Women in WWII. The exhibit will open Tuesday, October 3 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, October 28. This exhibit will explain the role of women, highlighting individuals like US Navy Flight Nurses, who were the first women to arrive at battles like Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The exhibit will feature artifacts including uniforms, handbooks and even a practice aptitude test given to women applicants hoping to enlist. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will also remember and honor many of the local women of Franklin County who served in WWII. Learn more here.
SGI Art & Wine Fest October 7
St. George Island will host its 7th Annual Art and Wine Splash on Saturday, October 7. The event will Feature more than 30 talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from Noon-5 p.m with six wine stations and musical entertainment. Learn more here.
Tate's Hell 5k and Bay Fest 2023 October 6-8 at at St. James Bay Golf Resort
The 2023 Bay Fest at St. James Bay Golf Resort expands to three days this year, with a Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 6, the annual Tate's Hell 5k run on Saturday, Oct. 7 and a Charity Pickleball Tourament on Sunday, Oct. 8.
Saturday's Tate's Hell 5k begins at 8 am and will feature a scenic run through the community on wide roads with little traffic and on the golf course cart paths and walkers are welcome. New to the event this year, a charity pickleball event will be hosted on Sunday. All proceeds will benefit community partners, Aaron Meals, a group dedicated to buying meals from local independent food providers (restaurants or food trucks) for teams of volunteers to deliver to those in need in their community. Learn more here.
The St. James Bay Golf Resort will be hosting a series of benefit golf tournaments during October. Click here for details.
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival Coming to Apalachicola November 3-4
Florida’s oldest maritime festival kicks off its 60th year on Friday and Saturday, November 3-4 in historic Apalachicola. Held at Battery Park overlooking the mouth of the Apalachicola River, this event annually draws thousands and features fresh Apalachicola Bay seafood, arts and crafts exhibits and the famous Oyster Eating and Shucking contest. This year’s festival music headliner will be Elvie Shane. Learn more here.
Crooked River Lantern Fest Saturday November 11
The annual Crooked River Lighthouse Lantern Fest will be held Saturday, November 11 from 6-10 pm on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. There will be music by regional favorities The Currys, dance performances from the Tallahassee Community College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and yummy food.
Buddy Ward Memorial Fishing Reef Expands off Franklin Coast
Fishermen rejoice! The Buddy Ward Memorial Reef, located offshore of St. George Island, expanded recently with the deployment of 13 additional "fish balls." On September 19, the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association (AARA), in cooperation with Franklin County, dropped 13 concrete pyramids on the one-square mile reef located in approximately 40 feet of water eight miles south of Bob Sikes Cut.
The new structures join 35 existing concrete pyramids which were deployed on the reef in 2019. The reef expansion will attract a wide variety of fish such as grouper and snapper along with migratory fish like King mackerel and cobia.
Porch Fest October 21 in Apalachicola
The 2023 Apalach Porch Fest will be held from 11 am till 7 pm on Saturday, October 21 in Apalachicola. Each year the porches and artists evolve and the volunteer-run festival features live music on front porches that become stages, yards become venues, and good will rules the day. The musicians are here to play, please be generous to them. The event begins and ends tat Lafayette Park in Apalachicola. Details.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs October 28
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs on Saturday, October 28.
The October Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park. Learn more here.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be host a fun Halloween-themed celebration at the Full Moon Event on Saturday, October 28, from 6-8 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Come dressed up in your favorite costume (pirates and coastal themed costumes are especially encouraged) and candy will be given. Prizes will be awarded to the top costumes.The Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W.
