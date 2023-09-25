Monday, September 25, 2023

Join us in supporting your public library - the Monthly E-Newsletter from the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

October 2023

Still Time to Renew Your Membership!


There is still plenty of time to renew your membership for 2023/2024. What does your membership do you might ask?! Great question! All proceeds raised by the Friends is used to support your local library through summer programming, special events and other literacy-focused activities. We also support our local schools through scholarships, book donations and more! For as little as $15 (for the year!), you can be a proud supporter of youth literacy!


FALL MUMS FUNDRAISER!


The Friends have partnered with SunBlest Gardens for a Fall Mums Fundraiser! Purchase your mum for $25 today. Orders will be filled during the first week of October. Many colors available. All proceeds support your Wakulla County Public Library youth programs.


Take Your Child to the Library Day: PIRATE EDITION


Join us at the Wakulla County Public Library for a day of celebrating all things PIRATE! See what all the library has to offer and meet the staff while playing games like 'Swab the Deck" and "Toss the Coconut."


Eat Pirate Grub provided by the Friends! Refreshments will be provided starting at 10:30am and are while supplies last.


Build your own floating pirate ship to take home (while supplies last), take a turn in our bounce house sponsored by BizCo Rentals and get your face painted!


Also, visit with so many other amazing community organizations and see what all they have to offer for families and children.


Costumes strongly encouraged!

Mark Your Calendar! It's Time for Trick or Treat Storywalk!


The Friends, along with the Wakulla County Public Library and Wakulla County Parks & Recreation invite you to the 8th Annual Trick or Treat Storywalk! Come enjoy a FREE community event. A Lot of fun and laughter and a few frights. Community Partners will be in attendance to hand out candy and other treats. Food Trucks will be located in Hudson Park. If you would like to support this fun event candy donations are welcome at the public library leading up to the event. This has always been our biggest event and we look forward to seeing you there! Join the Facebook event: Click Here!

Support the Wakulla County Public Library with the purchase & wearing of these great shirts. We have added a few new ones!

THANK YOU!


The Friends would like to thank Karen Musgrove for her very generous donation of a large supply of children's books for our book room and other kids events! We can't wait to put all these books to good use.

Books! Books! Books!


The Friends want to remind you of our Bookstore available at the Library. There you will find all types of books available for purchase for as little as $.25. We also offer copying and printing for a small fee. All proceeds from these services are reinvested back into the Library's youth programs.

CONGRATULATIONS to our August 2023 raffle winner - Sonia Guerra! Enjoy your visit to Shell!

Contact Us

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

PO Box 1737

Crawfordville, FL 32326

friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com

Officers

President - Lisa Herron

Vice President - Andrew Riddle

Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey

Secretary - Penny Mallow


Board Members

Desiree Gorman

Lauren Latham

Cathy Sellers

Sara Shadrick

Facebook


