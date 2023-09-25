The Florida Department of Transportation is
beginning a study that could lead to a major multi-use path in Franklin County.
The path would be a part of a 120-to-150-mile
trail called the Capitol city to sea loop connecting Tallahassee, St. Marks,
Medart and Sopchoppy and possibly extending into Franklin County.
The proposed Franklin County section of the
trail would run along Highway 98 for about 21 miles between the Ochlockonee Bay
Bridge to Kenneth B. Cope Avenue in Carrabelle that would support a wide range
of nonmotorized modes of transportation for all users.
The proposed Franklin County section is still
in the earliest stages of planning.
The
Florida Department of Environmental Protection is just beginning a multi-year Project
Development and Environment Study to evaluate the potential need for the trail.
The study is expected to be complete by the
winter of 2025.
The state will want public input on the proposed
path.
You should be able to keep up with the project
at the County’s website at franklincountyflorida.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment