The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek will start next week.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 15th year of the event which will take 13 participants on a 107-mile kayak trip, launching in Chattahoochee on October 4 and arriving 5 days later into Apalachicola on October 8th.
The group will camp on sandbars along the way, meeting with historians, biologists, and other experts to learn more about Florida’s notable Apalachicola River.
They also organize fundraising activities with all donations supporting the advocacy, education, and outreach work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
Last year's group raised more than 100 thousand dollars.
RiverTrekkers this year hail from all over, including Apalachicola, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Port St. Joe, and Fort Meyers.
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 15th year of the event which will take 13 participants on a 107-mile kayak trip, launching in Chattahoochee on October 4 and arriving 5 days later into Apalachicola on October 8th.
The group will camp on sandbars along the way, meeting with historians, biologists, and other experts to learn more about Florida’s notable Apalachicola River.
They also organize fundraising activities with all donations supporting the advocacy, education, and outreach work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
Last year's group raised more than 100 thousand dollars.
RiverTrekkers this year hail from all over, including Apalachicola, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, Port St. Joe, and Fort Meyers.
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment