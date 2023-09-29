Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Join us at Camp Gordon Johnston Museum as we celebrate Museum Day on Saturday, September 30 from 11 am - 5pm. Museum Day shines a spotlight on incredible culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits across our nation. In honor of this day, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, Crooked River Lighthouse Keeper's House Museum, and Carrabelle History Museum will have special activities and exhibits.
This year’s theme is “Innovation and Technology in History” and each of Carrabelle’s three history museums will each commemorate it with their own unique focus and interpretation. In honor of the theme, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will feature newly discovered sunken vessels from the Battle of Midway that recent technological advances have made possible as well as some of the technology used during WWII. We will also have our vintage military vehicles on display. Admission to the museum is free of charge.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum honors the military men and women as well as civilian personnel who trained and worked in Carrabelle and Franklin County during 1942 through 1946. The museum houses numerous displays of military artifacts, photos and memorabilia of many types. Plus the Motor Pool building displays the museum’s military vehicles on site – WWII DUKW, German Lieferwagen, and WWII Jeep.
Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment