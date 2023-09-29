The City of Carrabelle has started a new project to enhance and
revitalize the commercial area along Marine Street.
Marine Street provides access to the Carrabelle River as
well as public gathering spaces including the Carrabelle Pavilion.
The revitalization project will include reconstructing the
boardwalk along the river and repairing the sidewalks.
The seawall there will also be repaired and the seawall
handrail along the riverfront will be replaced.
There will also be lighting improvements including retrofitting
all of lamp post light fixtures along the Marine St corridor.
The work is being funded through at 600-thousand-dollar Community
Development Block Grant.
The work is going on now, so people are being asked to use
caution when walking through the work zone.
