The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will soon begin cutting water flow into the Apalachicola River because of abnormally dry conditions in the Flint and Chattahoochee basins.
Currently, releases to the Apalachicola River from the Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam are approximately 7,700 cubic feet per second.
As conditions allow, the Corps will continue slowly reducing releases to 5,000 cubic feet per second.
The decline in reservoir level is typical this time of year due to decreased inflows into the ACF River Basin and higher evaporation levels in the late summer and fall.
However, below-normal rainfall has caused reservoir levels to fall below the median for this time of year.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Sept. 28, indicates drought conditions are beginning to expand within the ACF basin and the southeast.
Reservoir levels are expected to continue declining until winter rains begin.
In low water level conditions, underwater hazards such as shoals, tree stumps, and old roadbeds are closer to the surface and pose greater danger to boaters and swimmers.
