The Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is recruiting new crew members.
Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast is a youth development program for young adults 18-25 years of age who are not engaged in school or a career pathway.
They currently have one position available in Franklin County and one in Liberty County.
The program provides participants with job training, academic programming, leadership skills, and additional support.
The year-long program opens pathways to careers in land management, environmental restoration, construction, and disaster response.
Participants gain hands-on experience implementing environmental restoration projects, improving public lands, engaging in construction projects to address affordable housing, and providing disaster response services for communities across the region.
Participants can earn industry certifications in Wildland Fire and Chainsaw, Invasive Species Management, Coastal Restoration including Living Shorelines, Disaster Planning and Response, Construction Safety and Wilderness First Aid.
Crew members receive a weekly training allowance of 500 dollars.
To get started, you need to fill out an on-line form.
We have posted the link for that form at
oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOyWk2xRhEvAnsAI8kBT4AptP-V8GmkDzd0690xN6mFEzcDw/viewform
