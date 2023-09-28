Thursday, September 28, 2023

The 5th SGI Civic Club Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser is coming up on Friday, October the 6th

The 5th SGI Civic Club Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser is coming up on Friday, October the 6th and the event is looking for golfers and sponsors. 

 

The golf tournament is the primary fund-raising event for the St George Island Civic Club; it is held at the St James Bay Golf & Pickleball Resort in Carrabelle.  

 

100% of the event proceeds stays in Franklin County and over the past 2 years, the event has raised more than $30,000. 

 

Beneficiaries include local Franklin County charities and programs including the St George Island Volunteer Fire Department, Aaron Meals, Backpack Buddies, Big Bend Hospice, the Franklin County Humane Society, as well as many other community groups.

 

The Civic Club is looking for golfers, volunteers and sponsors for the event.

 

If you participate either by golfing, volunteering or sponsoring just visit the event website at www.Golf SGI Civic Club.com or contact JD Johnson, Event Chairperson at (850) 259-7082.  

 

www.golfsgicivicclub.com



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment