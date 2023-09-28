The
5th SGI Civic Club Annual Golf Tournament and Fundraiser is coming up on Friday,
October the 6th and the event is looking for golfers and sponsors.
The golf tournament is the primary fund-raising
event for the St George Island Civic Club; it is held at the St James Bay
Golf & Pickleball Resort in Carrabelle.
100% of the event proceeds stays in Franklin County
and over the past 2 years, the event has raised more than $30,000.
Beneficiaries include local Franklin County
charities and programs including the St George Island Volunteer Fire Department,
Aaron Meals, Backpack Buddies, Big Bend Hospice, the Franklin County Humane
Society, as well as many other community groups.
The Civic Club is looking for golfers, volunteers
and sponsors for the event.
If you participate either by golfing, volunteering
or sponsoring just visit the event website at www.Golf SGI Civic Club.com or
contact JD Johnson, Event Chairperson at (850) 259-7082.
www.golfsgicivicclub.com
