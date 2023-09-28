Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-084
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: GREMILLION LIVING SHORELINE
Location Id: 440357
Location Name: 1419 DOVE LANE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 440357-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1419 DOVE LANE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-083
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-085
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: MARINA LANDING
Location Id: 284354
Location Name: MARINA LANDINGS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 284354-005
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: MARINA LANDINGS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
