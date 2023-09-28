The Franklin County Commission gave final approval to its 2023-2024 budget on Tuesday.

The budget is a little over 96.7 million dollars.
Local taxpayers will pay about 16 million of that, up from around 14.4 million this year.
The budget does represent a tax increase of 12.3 percent.
A homeowner with a house valued at $150,000 with a $50,000 homestead exemption who paid $547 in county taxes in 2022, will pay $564 in county taxes in the next budget year.
There are a number of reasons for the increase.
The budget does include funding the third and fourth year of a 5 year pay and classification plan that will change pay scales for county workers.
There is also a 4 percent increase in county health insurance premiums.
There were also increases in constitutional offices budgets, the county hired a few new employees and there was a required increase in the amount going to county employee retirement.
Overall, there is about 2.6 million dollars in budget increases this year, along with 463 thousand dollars in budget cuts.
The new budget takes effect on October the 1st.
The Franklin County Commission will hold a final meeting on Friday to pay any final bills from this fiscal year.
