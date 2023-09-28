Thursday, September 28, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

What your chamber has been working on for you lately:
  • The Strategic Planning committee, the Executive Board, and the Board of Directors are in the home stretch to finishing up the strategic plan.
  • The Leadership Wakulla committee is working diligently to get the program foundation finished.  
  • The Chamber Executive Director went to the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Conference last week bringing information and knowledge for the betterment of our organization.
A call to serve!
Have you ever been interested on serving on the chamber board? We may have a spot for you! Please reach out to Heather by sending an email to info@wakullacountychamber.com or call the chamber office 850.926.1848 for more information.

Chamber and Member Events


A special exhibit about the Battle of Midway and Doolittle's Raiders. 
8/29 - 9/30


Take Your Child to the Library Day - Pirate Edition
9/30

Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla - Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Joins Forces with Carrabelle Museums for Museum Day
9/30

Special Exhibit on the women of WWII
8/3- 8/28


Ribbon Cutting for Sherri Rose, CPA, PLLC
10/3

Dog Wash Fundraiser
10/7

Fall Open House
10/7-10/8

Vintage Quilt Show
10/14

Lunch & Learn: Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards
10/19

Wakulla Gun and Oyster Roast
10/20

Ribbon Cutting for Sun Chaser Fitness
10/24
2nd annual Tipsy Witch Class at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs.
10/27


St. Marks Brewfest and Arts & Crafts Market
10/28


8th Annual Trick or Treat Story-Walk
10/28

25th Annual Octoberfest
10/29
 
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.
                                                     A special invitation to you!



Haybale Decorating Contest.
Information below.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
