Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
What your chamber has been working on for you lately:
The Strategic Planning committee, the Executive Board, and the Board of Directors are in the home stretch to finishing up the strategic plan.
The Leadership Wakulla committee is working diligently to get the program foundation finished.
The Chamber Executive Director went to the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Conference last week bringing information and knowledge for the betterment of our organization.
A call to serve!
Have you ever been interested on serving on the chamber board? We may have a spot for you! Please reach out to Heather by sending an email to info@wakullacountychamber.com or call the chamber office 850.926.1848 for more information.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment