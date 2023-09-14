Wakulla County Announces the Vacancy Adjustment Program Application Period for the Solid Waste Assessment

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Vacancy Adjustment Program for the Solid Waste Assessment.
The Vacancy Adjustment Program allows any property owner to seek a refund of the Solid Waste Assessment ($204.00 per dwelling) for residential property which is vacant for the entire Fiscal Year (Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023).
To qualify, the owner must complete a Vacancy Adjustment Application and file with the County’s Public Works Administration Office by October 15, 2023.
The applicant must be the owner of the residential property and provide documentation from a utility provider that no utility services (electric and/or water) were provided to the residential property during Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2023.
To learn more about the eligibility criteria for the Vacancy Adjustment Program, and to obtain the application, please contact Ivanhoe Carroll at 850-926-7616 or via email at icarroll@mywakulla.com.
