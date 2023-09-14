BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL - 2023 SPONSORSHIP PROPOSAL

PRESENTING SPONSOR - $10,000
After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a PRESENTING sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:
• Inclusion as a Headline Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event
• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate
• Food, drinks, and entertainment for twenty (20) at a VIP welcome reception
• Reserved first-come seating area for twenty (20) to all event venues
• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months
• Recognition in all event-related press releases
• Public recognition at the event and key introductions
• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (5) and three (3) event poster
DIAMOND SPONSOR - $5,000
After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a DIAMOND sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:
• Inclusion as a DIAMOND Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event
• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate
• Food, drinks, and entertainment for twelve (12) at a VIP welcome reception
• Reserved first-come seating area for twelve (12) to all event venues
• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months
• Recognition in all event-related press releases
• Public recognition at the event and key introductions
• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (2) event poster
PLATINUM SPONSOR - $2,500
After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a PLATINUM sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:
• Inclusion as a PLATINUM Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event
• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate
• Food, drinks, and entertainment for (8) at a VIP welcome reception
• Reserved first-come seating area for eight (8) to all event venues
• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months
• Recognition in all event-related press releases
• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions
• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster
GOLD SPONSOR - $1,000
After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a GOLD sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:
• Inclusion as a GOLD Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event
• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate
• Food, drinks, and entertainment for four (4) at a VIP welcome reception
• Reserved first-come seating area for four (4) to all event venues
• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months
• Recognition in all event-related press releases
• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions
• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster
SILVER SPONSOR - $500
After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a SILVER sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:
• Inclusion as a Silver Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at all venues
• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate
• Food, drinks, and entertainment for two (2) at a VIP welcome reception
• Reserved first-come seating area for two (2) to all event venues
• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months
• Recognition in all event-related press releases
• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions
• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster
