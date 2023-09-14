BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL - 2023 SPONSORSHIP PROPOSAL

Thursday, September 14, 2023

October 19th – 22nd, 2023

St Joe Beach to Indian Pass

Attendance: 2500+


www.blastonthebay.com

www.facebook.com/blastonthebay



We are thrilled to invite you to Blast on the Bay 2023, our eagerly anticipated event set to take place this October in the heart of Port St. Joe. As organizers, we are reaching out to prospective local sponsors to join us in creating an exceptional weekend that marries music, fun, and meaningful economic growth for our beloved local community.

 

Blast on the Bay, will be celebrating its 13th year in Port St. Joe, and surrounding areas. By partnering with us, you will play a pivotal role in fueling economic activity within our local area. Festival patrons will enjoy a music-filled weekend, while also exploring our town's offerings, bringing new patrons into our local businesses. Your sponsorship will grant you prominent visibility through signage, media exposure, and online platforms.

 

Let's unite in making Blast on the Bay 2023 a resounding triumph, nurturing our community's growth while providing an unforgettable, enjoyable weekend for our visitors.

PRESENTING SPONSOR - $10,000

After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a PRESENTING sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:


• Inclusion as a Headline Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event

• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate

• Food, drinks, and entertainment for twenty (20) at a VIP welcome reception

• Reserved first-come seating area for twenty (20) to all event venues

• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months

• Recognition in all event-related press releases

• Public recognition at the event and key introductions

• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (5) and three (3) event poster


DIAMOND SPONSOR - $5,000

After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a DIAMOND sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:


• Inclusion as a DIAMOND Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event

• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate

• Food, drinks, and entertainment for twelve (12) at a VIP welcome reception

• Reserved first-come seating area for twelve (12) to all event venues

• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months

• Recognition in all event-related press releases

• Public recognition at the event and key introductions

• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (2) event poster


PLATINUM SPONSOR - $2,500

After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a PLATINUM sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:


• Inclusion as a PLATINUM Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event

• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate

• Food, drinks, and entertainment for (8) at a VIP welcome reception

• Reserved first-come seating area for eight (8) to all event venues

• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months

• Recognition in all event-related press releases

• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions

• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster


GOLD SPONSOR - $1,000

After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a GOLD sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:


• Inclusion as a GOLD Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at the event

• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate

• Food, drinks, and entertainment for four (4) at a VIP welcome reception

• Reserved first-come seating area for four (4) to all event venues

• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months

• Recognition in all event-related press releases

• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions

• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster


SILVER SPONSOR - $500

After a sponsorship agreement has been executed, we will provide a SILVER sponsorship package for our BLAST ON THE BAY SONGWRITERS’ FESTIVAL that includes:


• Inclusion as a Silver Sponsor on promotional posters and banners at all venues

• Opportunity to sample and display your product/service when appropriate

• Food, drinks, and entertainment for two (2) at a VIP welcome reception

• Reserved first-come seating area for two (2) to all event venues

• Logo and Link listed on the event website for a period of twelve (12) months

• Recognition in all event-related press releases

• Public recognition at the event and possible key introductions

• Event memorabilia including collector T-shirts (2) and one (1) event poster

