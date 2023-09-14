Thursday, September 14, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce


Dairy Queen's Ribbon Cutting
Congratulations to Maria Lentz and David Harvey on their ribbon cutting and the successful opening of Dairy Queen! Stop by to enjoy a sweet treat and celebrate this new business in our community!

Chamber and Member Events


A special exhibit about the Battle of Midway and Doolittle's Raiders. 
8/29 - 9/30

Ribbon Cutting for Kuehl's Country Store
9/14

Coastal Clean Up
9/16

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
9/16


Small Business Saturday - Cartoon Day
9/16

Rotary Club of Wakulla - Boots and Bingo 
9/16 - EVENT SOLD OUT

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
9/23
English Financial September Workshop: Savvy Social Security Planning for Boomers.
9/26
RSVP by 9/21

September Member Networking Luncheon
9/27


Take Your Child to the Library Day - Pirate Edition
9/30

Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla - Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum Joins Forces with Carrabelle Museums for Museum Day
9/30


Ribbon Cutting for Sherri Rose, CPA, PLLC
10/3

Dog Wash Fundraiser
10/7

Fall Open House
10/7-10/8

Vintage Quilt Show
10/14

Lunch & Learn: Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards
10/19


Halloween Craft Show Extravaganza and Trick-or-Treat
10/21


St. Marks Brewfest and Arts & Crafts Market
10/28


8th Annual Trick or Treat Story-Walk
10/28

25th Annual Octoberfest
10/29
 
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.



Haybale Decorating Contest.
Information below.

If you are interested in submitting an article for the October edition of Welcome Home, our quarterly home and lifestyle special section, please email your topic idea to nancy.richardson@thewakullanews.net. Articles and photos will be due by Wednesday, September 20th.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
