2 juveniles were arrested in Gulf County last week in two separate cases of making threats against two different schools on social media.
The teenagers are currently held at the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges.
The first investigation began after a bomb threat was made on TikTok directed to Port St. Joe Elementary School on September 21st.
The comment “Im gonna bomb psj elementary,” was posted to a Port St. Joe Elementary School teacher’s TikTok account after the school day was over.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect who posted the comment a 13-year-old boy who was immediately suspended from attending school pending the outcome of the investigation.
Investigators were able to trace the comment back to a phone believed to be in the boy’s possession after executing a search warrant at his residence.
He was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, by intentionally posting a bomb threat on the social media platform for others to see.
The second investigation began at Wewahitchka High School on September 27th when a school administrator notified a School Resource Deputy of a comment posted on Snapchat about killing multiple people.
The post itself was not directed to Wewahitchka High School but was believed to be made by a 15 year old student of the school.
During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the account which revealed that the boy had conversations with another Snapchat subscriber stating that he was going to kill a kid at the school and that no one was going to stop him.
At the time of the boy’s arrest, he admitted to making the post.
He was arrested on a warrant and charged with sending written or electronic threats to kill.
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said “Parents, please speak to your children about the seriousness of these cases and the potential consequences these teenagers will face. If you allow your child to use social media apps - make it your business to know what your child is doing, who they are talking to, and what they are saying online.”
