The Franklin County Commission on Tuesday approved a recommendation from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council to fund $182,000 in promotion grants to 21 nonprofit groups who plan to use the marketing money to host events, festivals, and fund museum-related activities throughout the county over the next year.
TDC Director John Solomon said every nonprofit group that made an application will receive funding this year.
The annual promotional grants are available through the collection of Franklin County’s bed tax revenues.
The three grant categories are event promotion, major events, and museum grants.
Promotion grants of $2000 event promotion grant were awarded to 19 area non-profit groups that plan to host upwards of 40 individual events beginning this fall, including festivals, parades,
tours, dinners, music and theatre events, and topic-based talks and presentations.
Promotion grants recipients include the St. George Lighthouse Association, Apalachicola Area Historical Society, Apalachicola and Carrabelle Chambers, Bay Area Choral Society, Camp Gordon Johnston, the Eastpoint Fire Department, and many others.
Two major event promotion grants of $5000 each were awarded to the annual Plein Air Paint-out and the African American History Festival.
Six museums will each receive $15,000 to continue daily operations this coming year.
