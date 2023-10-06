Friday, October 6, 2023

Franklin County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Daniels has been named to represent Franklin County on the Wilderness Coast library board

The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries Governing Board consists of one Library Board representative and one County Commission representative for each County.

 

Jennifer will fill a position that is currently vacant and will join Brenda Humphrey who serves as the president of the friends of the Franklin County Public Library.

 

The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries system was established in 1992 to help provide services for the public library systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and Franklin counties.

 

The WILDerness coast system serves over 50,000 residents in the three counties with a combined collection of approximately 135,000 items in its four libraries.

 

The group also provides technical services to the libraries through high-speed internet connections.



