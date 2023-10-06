Franklin
County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Daniels has been named to
represent Franklin County on the Wilderness Coast library board.
The Wilderness Coast Public Libraries Governing
Board consists of one Library Board representative and one County Commission
representative for each County.
Jennifer
will fill a position that is currently vacant and will join Brenda Humphrey who serves as the president
of the friends of the Franklin County Public Library.
The
Wilderness Coast Public Libraries system was established in 1992 to help
provide services for the public library systems in Wakulla, Jefferson and
Franklin counties.
The
WILDerness coast system serves over 50,000 residents in the three counties with
a combined collection of approximately 135,000 items in its four libraries.
The
group also provides technical services to the libraries through high-speed
internet connections.
