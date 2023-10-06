New guidelines to protect four species of nesting shorebirds will take effect next year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agreed this week to delay the implementation of the Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines until October the 1st, 2024.
They were initially expected to take effect last month.
The new Guidelines are designed to protect four state-listed beach-nesting bird species, including the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer.
All of these species’ nest in Franklin County.
The guidelines are a tool for landowners and other interested parties on how to conserve these species and include recommended conservation measures and survey methods to promote actions that benefit the four species.
As part of the new guidelines, the state plans to train interested citizens as monitors, and the year-long delay will give them more time for that.
If you are interested in becoming an Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird Species Permitted Monitor and would like to gain the required monitoring experience alongside skilled bird monitors during the 2024 nesting season, you can fill out an online interest form.
We have posted the link to that form on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page.
https://myfwc.com/license/wildlife/ibnb/monitors/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign

