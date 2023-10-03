A 34-year-old Altha man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Gulf County on Tuesday.
According to the Florida Highway patrol, the man was heading south on Highway 71 at about 12:30 in a tractor-trailer.
He was approaching County Road 387 when the attached trailer began veering off the roadway onto the west shoulder.
The driver attempted to regain control and while doing so the cab overturned.
The driver sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased by hospital staff.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Gulf County Sheriff's Office, Gulf County EMS, and Wewahitchka and Dalkeith Volunteer Fire Departments.
