If you would like the training you need to help in the community after a disaster, the Franklin County CERT team is looking for you.
C. E. R. T. stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
You can find our more details and get signed up by contacting the Emergency Management Office at 850-653-8977 or look for the Franklin County CERT Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCERT/
C. E. R. T. stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
It is a training program that prepares you to help yourself, your family, and your neighbors in event of disasters like hurricanes or Tornadoes or even if you are the first person at the scene of an accident.
CERT training also includes basic search and rescue and basic triage to help emergency responders.
You can find our more details and get signed up by contacting the Emergency Management Office at 850-653-8977 or look for the Franklin County CERT Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/FranklinCERT/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment