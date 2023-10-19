A 4-day manhunt for a state inmate who walked away from his work crew at 10-foot hole in Apalachicola Monday afternoon ended Thursday evening after the inmate was arrested at a home in Eastpoint.
37-year-old Robert Rutherford was arrested at a home on Barber Street where he was being harbored by residents there.
The people harboring him were also arrested.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith posted a Facebook live video during the arrest just after 6:30 Thursday evening.
Smith said “everybody can rest easy in Franklin County now.”
He added that more information about the arrest would be made available soon.
Authorities had been searching for Rutherford since early Monday afternoon when he walked away from his work crew and disappeared in Apalachicola.
Most of the time the search was focused in Apalachicola, but Thursday authorities began searching areas of Eastpoint after he was spotted there.
The search included dozens of law enforcement officials from the Franklin County sheriff’s office, FWC, the Department of Corrections, the City of Apalachicola, the Florida Highway patrol and others.
Officials used dogs and a helicopter to assist in the manhunt.
Rutherford is from Pasco County; he had been held at the prison in Carrabelle since 2021.
He was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
37-year-old Robert Rutherford was arrested at a home on Barber Street where he was being harbored by residents there.
The people harboring him were also arrested.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith posted a Facebook live video during the arrest just after 6:30 Thursday evening.
Smith said “everybody can rest easy in Franklin County now.”
He added that more information about the arrest would be made available soon.
Authorities had been searching for Rutherford since early Monday afternoon when he walked away from his work crew and disappeared in Apalachicola.
Most of the time the search was focused in Apalachicola, but Thursday authorities began searching areas of Eastpoint after he was spotted there.
The search included dozens of law enforcement officials from the Franklin County sheriff’s office, FWC, the Department of Corrections, the City of Apalachicola, the Florida Highway patrol and others.
Officials used dogs and a helicopter to assist in the manhunt.
Rutherford is from Pasco County; he had been held at the prison in Carrabelle since 2021.
He was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment