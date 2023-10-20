Friday, October 20, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!

Saturday, October 21, at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Saturday October 21 - 11am - until

26 Musical acts

12 Porches


The list of 2023 musical acts are (in alphabetical order):

Apalachicola Rhythm Section, Betsy Crabb, Billy Rigsby Band, Blues Meets Girl, Bottle Kids, Clayton Mathis & VonWamps, D. Scott Riggs, David Lloyd,Dirty Bird and Flu, Firefly Rebellion, Flathead Stingband Reunion, Flying Fish, Funky Tators, Gill Autrey, Hot Mess, Intoxicators, Jerry Thigpen Trio, Lil'Grizzly Boogie Band, Sacred Sounds of Donia, Shaken and Stirred, Terri Binion, The VonWamps & Friends, They Came From The Same, Ukulilies, Walt Wood, Zydeco Zoo


We encourage folks to bring chairs, blankets, bicycles, wagons, picnics, cash (for tipping, donations, food, drink), hats and sunscreen. There will be food trucks and local restaurants will be open.

Schedule to be announced soon! Follow this event, the Porchfest page or website to stay updated.

More Information

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 3-10. Blast on the Bay

3:30 – Brian Bowen, Donny Lowery, Karen Staley

5:30 – Steve Dean, Victoria Venier, Billy Whyte

7:30 – Clint Daniels, Ronnie Kimball, Dwayne O’Brien


Saturday – Open 3-10. Blast on the Bay

3:30 – Allison Clarke, Wil Nance, Brian White

5:30 – Tim Buppert, Jerry Salley, Lauren Spring

7:30 – Brett Kelly, Grace Morrison, Danny Wells

Sunday – Closed.


Coming up:

Tuesday October 24 – Singo and Pot Luck

Wednesday October 25 – Derrick Dorsey

Thursday October 26 – John Ford

Friday October 27 – Blues Meets Girl

Saturday October 28 – Halloween Costume Party with the Smolderin’ Embers


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
