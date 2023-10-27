A Company called MKM Quality Construction out of Mexico Beach has been chosen to replace three aging dune walkovers on St. George Island.
The walkovers that will be replaced are at 8th, 9th and 10th streets west as they were ranked to be in the worst condition by the Parks Department.
MKM was the lowest bidder on the job – their bid came in at just under 190 thousand dollars.
The highest bid on the project came in at over 667 thousand dollars.
It has become necessary to replace the walkovers as many of the walkovers on St. George Island are nearly 25 years old and the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the structures safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed to allow people to access the beach while protecting the sand dunes topography and native vegetation.
Not only will the walkovers be replaced, but the project also includes planting sea oats and placing parking stops and post and rope barricade to prevent vehicles from parking on the dunes.
The replacement of the dune walkovers will begin after the end of sea turtle nesting season, which is October 31st.
The project will be funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
