Friday, October 27, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our New Members
Sherri Rose CPA
Sherri Rose/Brittany Munger
(850)759-5080
3119-A Crawfordville Hwy
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Primerica
Carolyn Mann
(850)254-1200
2671 Crawfordville Hwy, Ste#3
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Red Hill's HVAC, LLC
Andrew Kay
(850)296-0809

Hunger Fight 
Ritchie Pickron
(850)363-0174
2108 Delta Way
Tallahassee, FL, 32303

Larson Park Realty
Karrie Larson
(850)778-1715
216 W College Ave #405
Tallahassee, FL, 32301

Hair It Is By Suzanne
Suzanne Surace
(607)624-4489
(Physical Address)
 2609 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Watts Cooling Heating & Plumbing, LLC
Carré Welsh
(850)224-4822
PO Box 182709
Tallahassee, FL, 32318

Department of Health
Tonya Hobby 
(850)888-6070
48 Oak Street
Crawfordville, FL, 32327

Universal Mortgage and Finance 
Angela McGuire
PO Box 466 
Monticello, FL, 32345

YOUnique Insurance Brokers, LLC
Johnny Graham or Ethan Graham
(850)745-8866
2698 Crawfordville Hyw
Crawfordville, FL, 32327
Congratulations to Sun Chaser Fitness on their Ribbon Cutting!
Sun Chaser Fitness is located at 3215 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, 32327
Legacy Brick Fundraiser

The chamber is very excited to announce the Legacy Brick Fundraiser. This opportunity is offered exclusively to our members. By purchasing a brick, you can leave a lasting legacy and help to build something meaningful. The brick fundraiser will provide financial support for future programs, such as Leadership Wakulla and other programs the chamber will put on to benefit our membership and community. 
Link to the order form is below. 
Brick Order Form

Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards
Valuble knowledge was gained by all attendees at the Lunch & Learn: Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards on October 1. We are incredibly thankful to our panelist who took the time to speak to our attendees; Christic A. Henry, Al Pasini, and Amber Tynan! To the Lunch and Learn Committee who put together this event and to the attendees who left with information to better serve our community and nonprofits alike.
A special thank you to Chicken Salad Chick for a delicious lunch and to Keep Wakulla County Beautiful for being an exhibit sponsor and to White Squirrel Nursery for sponsoring the thank you to our fabulous panelist!
October Networking Luncheon 
October was the last Networking Luncheon of 2023! The weather was fantastic, the venue Sherlock Springs was stunning, as always, and the food from Zaxby's (97 Preston Cir, Crawfordville, FL) was delicious! We are thankful this is one of the ways the Chamber is able to serve our members and have plans for next year to expand on how we serve you! Thank you to all our business who donated something for the giveaways all the items are always a hit!
October Mix and Mingle
We had a wonderful turn out for the Mix and Mingle at The Seineyard at Wildwood! Thank you to the committee for planning this event and The Seineyard at Wildwood for being such fabulous hosts!   

Chamber and Member Events


Special Exhibit on the women of WWII
10/3- 10/28
2nd annual Tipsy Witch Class at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs.
10/27

Anniversary Celebration!
10/27


Bring a friend day or bring yourself day.
10/28


St. Marks Brewfest and Arts & Crafts Market
10/28

Spooky Specimens
10/28


8th Annual Trick or Treat Story-Walk
10/28

25th Annual Octoberfest
10/29
 

Special exhibit honoring Native American Servicemen

10/31-11/25

Ribbon Cutting for Harvey-Lentz Realty Group
11/2

Business After Hours: Hosted by Barn's Spirits
11/9

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for YOUnique Insurance Broker, LLC 
11/16
19th Annual Business Excellence Awards
Save the date: 11/16
Tickets open for general membership 11/3

Kessler Construction: Meet The Builder & Home Tour
11/17


November Small Business Saturday
11/18

Kessler Construction: Meet The Builder & Home Tour
11/28
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.


  Costal Optimist Quilt Raffle: 
Link to more information.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment