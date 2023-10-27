Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

The chamber is very excited to announce the Legacy Brick Fundraiser. This opportunity is offered exclusively to our members. By purchasing a brick, you can leave a lasting legacy and help to build something meaningful. The brick fundraiser will provide financial support for future programs, such as Leadership Wakulla and other programs the chamber will put on to benefit our membership and community. Link to the order form is below. Brick Order Form
Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards
Valuble knowledge was gained by all attendees at the Lunch & Learn: Building and Sustaining High Performing Boards on October 1. We are incredibly thankful to our panelist who took the time to speak to our attendees; Christic A. Henry, Al Pasini, and Amber Tynan! To the Lunch and Learn Committee who put together this event and to the attendees who left with information to better serve our community and nonprofits alike. A special thank you to Chicken Salad Chick for a delicious lunch and to Keep Wakulla County Beautiful for being an exhibit sponsor and to White Squirrel Nursery for sponsoring the thank you to our fabulous panelist!
October Networking Luncheon
October was the last Networking Luncheon of 2023! The weather was fantastic, the venue Sherlock Springs was stunning, as always, and the food from Zaxby's (97 Preston Cir, Crawfordville, FL) was delicious! We are thankful this is one of the ways the Chamber is able to serve our members and have plans for next year to expand on how we serve you! Thank you to all our business who donated something for the giveaways all the items are always a hit!
October Mix and Mingle
We had a wonderful turn out for the Mix and Mingle at The Seineyard at Wildwood! Thank you to the committee for planning this event and The Seineyard at Wildwood for being such fabulous hosts!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
