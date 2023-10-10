A single vehicle accident in Liberty County on Sunday left a Dothan man seriously injured.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 55-year-old man from Dothan was heading north on County Road 67 near forest road 111 just after 6:30 Sunday when for unknown reasons the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left.
His pickup truck and trailer exited the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to break in half.
The vehicle continued forward and struck a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Franklin County EMS, Liberty County Sheriff's Office, and Hosford volunteer fire department.
