Patrons of the Margaret Key Library in Apalachicola now have access to movies and tv shows that they can watch over multiple devices including your tv or smartphone.
The library has added Kanopy to its list of digital resources to bring users ad-free films and series that can be viewed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet and online.
The library is subscribed to all the film and TV collections offered by Kanopy, including Kanopy Kids.
Patrons can just simply download the app, select their library and login in with their library cards.
The local library also uses a service called Libby which provides users access to over 30 thousand books and magazines.
The books can be read over most electronic devices.
Access to Libby is free for anyone who has a local library card.
Getting a library card is also free.
Just stop by the library with proof of county residence to get yours.
Residents include visitors living in Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Liberty, Leon, and Wakulla counties.
A non-resident staying in Franklin County can purchase a library card for $10.
