Do you have any prescription drugs that you aren’t sure what to do with?
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office can help.
The Sheriff’s office has a Prescription Drop-Off box located at the Sheriff’s Office.
You can bring your unused or expired medication for safe disposal when the sheriff’s office is open.
The sheriff’s office is on Highway 65, North of Eastpoint; the front office is open Monday through Friday during regular business hours.
The program will help ensure that expired and unused medications do not fall into the hands of those who may misuse or abuse them.
It also helps people from improperly disposing of their medications where they can end up in the water system.
If you are unable to make it to the sheriff’s office, a Sheriff’s Deputy can come to your home and dispose of the prescription medicine for you.
Just call the sheriff’s department during regular operating hours at 850-670-8500.
