Friday, October 27, 2023

Final days of the Peanut Butter Challenge, projects to tackle citrus greening, and more UF/IFAS news

 

TIMELY NEWS | It's the final countdown! The 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge accepts its last donations on Oct. 31. Help us spread the word in your participating county. Up next is distribution to local organizations that help our communities fight food insecurity.

Let us connect you with a local voice to capture this feel-good giving season story. Contact us >

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

UF awarded $5 million in NIFA grants to battle citrus greening disease

The funding is split into five projects, investigating genome editing, testing integrated pest management, enhancing the delivery of treatments, speeding up the breeding process and comparing infected and uninfected trees' susceptibility. Contact >

Recruitment begins for Florida’s first post-foster care long-term study

The Florida Youth Experiences Study will follow 325 foster youth for five years as they transition into adulthood and full independence. Contact >

How to throw a locally sourced Florida tailgate, from steak to strawberries

Ahead of Saturday’s Florida-Georgia matchup, get your refrigerator ready for prime time with these tips and tricks to making the most delicious Florida-friendly tailgate seen this side of the Florida-Georgia line. Contact >

 

Related video: Food safety at the tailgate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

En este Halloween, un experto de UF/IFAS le recomienda tenerles cariño a los murciélagos

Estos mamíferos incomprendidos se celebran durante la Semana de Apreciación de los Murciélagos, del 24 al 31 de octubre, para crear conciencia sobre la necesidad de conservación de los murciélagos. Contacto > 

 

In English: This Halloween, have a heart for bats; a UF/IFAS expert explainsContact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Palmetto weevils in landscape palms

Adult palmetto weevils have been found during every month of the year in Florida, says Stephen Brown, UF/IFAS Extension Lee County horticulture agent. Once the damage is visible, it's too late to save the injured palm. Contact >

Video stories: Network analysis being used in laurel wilt research

First discovered in a Florida commercial avocado orchard in 2012, the disease poses a serious threat to the state’s avocado industry. A relatively new tool in the UF/IFAS research arsenal against laurel wilt is the HiPerGator supercomputer. Contact >

Visual learning: How to keep pests out of your home infographic

Make sure surfaces inside are kept clean, and items like food paper products should be stored in sealed containers. See more infographics > Contact >

 

¡Nuevo! En español: Consejos para mantener las plagas fuera de su hogar infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

