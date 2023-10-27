Spooky events in Franklin County this weekend!

Crooked River Lighthouse Halloween Full Moon Event
Saturday October 28th
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a fun Halloween-themed celebration at the Full Moon Event on Saturday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the full Hunter’s Moon. Guests are welcome to come dressed up in their favorite costume (pirates and coastal themed costumes are especially encouraged). Candy will be given out and prizes for the top costumes will be awarded.
Those who would like to get out and about a little earlier are welcome to come to Crooked River Lighthouse Park for the free Halloween Hoot-N-Howl event hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. This fun event from 4:00-6:00 pm will feature a hayride, candy, kid’s games and more.
