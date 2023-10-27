Friday, October 27, 2023

Spooky events in Franklin County this weekend!

Halloween Events

4th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular

Friday October 27th



The St. George Lighthouse Association is hauntingly happy to be hosting its 4th Annual SGI Lighthouse Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular on Friday, October 27th from 6:30-8:30pm in SGI Lighthouse Park. This free, family-friendly event will feature multiple candy stations along the sidewalk and spooky decorations lighting up the park. Guests, young or old, are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes and join us for the fun.




FCSO Fall O Ween

Friday, October 27th


Who’s ready for some fall festivities?! The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Fall-O-Ween event is coming up this Friday, October 27th!  


This is a collaborative community event in which other community groups have partnered with us to make this event possible. This will include our famous pumpkin patch & carving as well as bounce houses, games, food, Ice Cream Patrol, Trick-Or-Treat and more. 






Crooked River Lighthouse Halloween Full Moon Event

Saturday October 28th

The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a fun Halloween-themed celebration at the Full Moon Event on Saturday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the full Hunter’s Moon. Guests are welcome to come dressed up in their favorite costume (pirates and coastal themed costumes are especially encouraged). Candy will be given out and prizes for the top costumes will be awarded.


Those who would like to get out and about a little earlier are welcome to come to Crooked River Lighthouse Park for the free Halloween Hoot-N-Howl event hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. This fun event from 4:00-6:00 pm will feature a hayride, candy, kid’s games and more.

 

October Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse

Saturday October 28th


The October Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 6:00 p.m. to begin selling tickets.




Apalachicola Area Historical Society Presents the Fall Historic Ghost Walk

October 28


The Apalachicola Area Historical Society invites you to join them for their annual Fall Historic Ghost Tour on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on Highway 98 in Apalachicola. The theme of this year’s event will be “Lost at Sea”. All proceeds from the Ghost Walk benefit the preservation of the Chestnut Street Cemetery.

Adventurous guests are summoned to the Ghost Walk to meet Apalachicola’s citizens from the other side and hear legends and lore from the past. Hauntings will abound when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life and death in Apalachicola from more than 180 years ago. Visitors are guided through the cemetery along candle-lit paths to meet some of Apalachicola’s historic citizens.

The historic Chestnut Street Cemetery is located at the corner of Ave E (Hwy 98) & 8th St in Apalachicola, Florida. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information: http://www.apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org, 850-653-1700 (leave a message) or AAHS.raney@gmail.com.


Eastpoint Beer Company DOGOWEEN

October 29th

Come down and see some cute costumes! Registration starts at 2pm at the brewery! Or register early on FB. Proceeds go to Franklin County Humane Society.


Red Pirate Halloween Party

October 27th



Costume Party and Live Music! 7PM

Owl Cafe: Owl O Ween

October 27th


Get ready for the spookiest night of the year! Join us for a spine-chilling Halloween party like no other, filled with electrifying live music, hair-raising drink specials, and a jaw-dropping costume contest with an epic grand prize! Dress to impress and bring your A-game, because this hauntingly good time is bound to leave you screaming with delight!

Harry A's Halloween Costume Party

October 28th


Harry A’s is hosting a Halloween costume party on Saturday! Show off your best costume in the Harry A’s courtyard, jam out to live music, & enjoy some of the coldest drinks served by your favorite bartenders

Harry's Bar Carrabelle

October 28th


Harry’s Halloween Howl Party!

Costume Contest, Spooktacular drink specials. Prizes for Costumes.

Otha Allen Jr… from 6-9p

DJ Beanie Baby from 10-1:30a




