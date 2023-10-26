Franklin county Commissioners have agreed to apply for a 10 million dollar grant from Triumph Gulf coast to fund the creation of a new communication system for first responders.
The new system will be needed in the future when the state transitions to a banded 800 MHz radio system.
The sheriff’s department is already set to receive a $1,500,000 grant from the Florida Legislature to outfit their department with radios that are compatible with the existing system and the state’s new 800 MHz system.
A fully operational and effective radio communication system will be extremely expensive and would require purchasing property for radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups like fire departments city police and EMS.
County staff said there would be additional benefits to the project in that tower space could be rented to telecommunications providers to provide better internet broadband and cellular service within the county.
The Franklin County Commission agreed last week to submit a pre-application to RESTORE’s Triumph Gulf Coast for approximately $10,000,000 for the analysis, planning, design, construction, and implementation of an 800MHz county-wide First Responder Communication System.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars to the eight Gulf coast counties hit hardest by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
