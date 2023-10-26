Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to say thank you to
Civic Brewery and the Tallahassee Beer Society collaborated on making "Drink Wakulla Beer" shirts, with the goal that all proceeds from the sales go to a good cause. They decided on Gulf Specimen Marine Lab because of what they do for the community and how important their mission is.
If you find yourself in Sopchoppy Florida stop in to Civic Brewery it is well worth the visit.
The support of a community like this helps us continue our mission of educating the general public about marine life and ways to help save the environment.
Again, Thank you, Civic Brewery, and Tallahassee Beer Society for your generous donation.
