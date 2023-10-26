Thursday, October 26, 2023

Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea

Stories from the Seaside

Halloween Event Coming up!


Looking for a fun and unique Halloween experience? Spooky Specimens allows for a unique view of our specimens under blacklight!

Children in costume will receive free admission, and adults will receive one free drink ticket for every adult ticket purchased. We hope to sea you soon!


Beach Explorations

Tour﻿

Wondering what you saw on the beach this weekend?

Sign up for our beach walks with certified green guide, Debbi Clifford! Debbi has been exploring the beaches of Wakulla & Franklin counties for the past 30+ years as a marine life collector for Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, FL. She is a certified Florida Green Guide.

She will walk you through all of the beautiful and unique creatures found on the shores of the gulf!

Spots are limited, so call (850) 984-5297 to reserve a spot today!

Civic Brewery

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab would like to say thank you to

Civic Brewery and the Tallahassee Beer Society collaborated on making "Drink Wakulla Beer" shirts, with the goal that all proceeds from the sales go to a good cause. They decided on Gulf Specimen Marine Lab because of what they do for the community and how important their mission is.

If you find yourself in Sopchoppy Florida stop in to Civic Brewery it is well worth the visit.

The support of a community like this helps us continue our mission of educating the general public about marine life and ways to help save the environment.

Again, Thank you, Civic Brewery, and Tallahassee Beer Society for your generous donation.

Americorps Member Spotlight!

Always in search of life’s treasures, Bailey Ball loves to take nature walks and thrift.

A mountain girl from Johnson City, Tennessee Bailey grew up on Oak Hill Quarter Horse Farm. A graduate of Tennessee Tech University, she holds a B.S. in Wildlife Fisheries Sciences: Concentration in Conservation. Bailey’s goal: “to educate people on the importance of conservation”, will be realized at GSML over the next year as she shares both her love of nature

and her passion for marine wildlife with our community.

at

