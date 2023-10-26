Thursday, October 26, 2023

Port St. Joe PTO Fall Festival this afternoon!

Join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Festival

All proceeds benefit the children of Port St Joe Elementary!

$1 tickets / $25 Wristbands


-GAMES

FOOD TENT

CAKE WALK

DUNK TANK

ARTS & CRAFTS

FACE PAINTING

BOUNCE HOUSE

SLIDES

BINGO

SILENT AUCTION


PRESENTING THE 2023 DUNK TANK AND PIE FACE LINEUPS!!

$5 / 3 throws


Bring your cash, dunk tank and pie face are separate from wristbands or tickets!


Thank you to the teachers and staff for partaking in this FUN event!!


See you Later TODAY!!

No need for dinner plans on TONIGHT! We’ve got you covered at the Fall Festival!


Cash and check only!


﻿Sparks BBQ, homemade chili, hot dogs, and more!

