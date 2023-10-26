Thursday, October 26, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 26th

FishNews masthead

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Highlights

Podcast: What Fish Stock Rebuilding Means to Communities

Atlantic sea scallops

This summer, NOAA Fisheries, and our fishery management partners, reached a major milestone when we rebuilt our 50th fish stock. The Snohomish coho salmon stock was declared overfished in 2018 and has now been rebuilt to its sustainable level. In this episode, we take a closer look at stock rebuilding—how it is done and what it means. We explore what is required of fishing communities and the people who make the decision that rebuilding is necessary. It's a decision that can carry real consequences, and also bring about positive change.

Red Snapper Data Improvements Under the Inflation Reduction Act

Smiling woman holding large red snapper

This week, the Biden-Harris Administration announced plans to use $20 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding for NOAA to better understand, adapt to, and mitigate the impacts of climate change on red snapper and other reef fish in the Gulf of Mexico. This funding will help address scientific and management uncertainties for dozens of species in the region. 

$20 Million Under the Inflation Reduction Act for NOAA and Regional Fishery Management Councils to Tackle Climate Impacts

Boats along a dock

The Biden-Harris Administration announced plans this week to use $20 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding for NOAA to work with the regional fishery management councils to tackle climate change impacts. NOAA Fisheries will award these funds to the councils to develop and advance climate-related fisheries management efforts.

Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Annual Population Estimate

North Atlantic right whale breaching the water's surface

NOAA released its annual estimate of North Atlantic right whale population numbers. Approximately 360 animals were alive at the beginning of 2022. The annual population estimate is derived in collaboration with the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium using documented models developed by NOAA and the New England Aquarium. The population estimate will be reviewed in 2024 by the Atlantic Scientific Review Group. NOAA Fisheries and our partners are dedicated to conserving and rebuilding the endangered North Atlantic right whale population. 

Requesting Information from the Public on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska

Shellfish farm in Prince William Sound

We are inviting public comments to help identify study areas and data to inform the process of identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska state waters. These defined geographic areas are evaluated to determine their suitability to support commercial aquaculture operations. Public comments will be accepted until December 18.

Atlantic Sturgeon and Climate Change: Warming Water Impacts Spawning and Development

Two Atlantic sturgeon swimming

Atlantic sturgeon are sensitive to climate change impacts such as increasing water temperatures, which may affect spawning behavior and seasonal migration.

How NOAA Fisheries Helps Get American Seafood into American Diets

Child smiling while sitting in school lunchroom

As part of our National Seafood Strategy to improve the resiliency of the U.S. seafood industry, we aim to foster access to domestic markets for U.S. seafood. We know that a thriving, sustainable seafood sector is good for the economy and the environment, and for people who eat seafood. Thanks to the Commodity Procurement Program, the bounty of American fisheries can be shared around the country.

Alaska

Research Confirms Link Between Snow Crab Decline and Marine Heatwave

Snow crab

In 2022, the Alaska snow crab fishery was closed for the first time in history due to a sudden, dramatic decline in adult and juvenile crabs. Using a combination of survey data and laboratory studies, NOAA Fisheries scientists identified starvation as the most likely cause of this mass mortality event, linked to a marine heatwave.

Pacific Islands

Enter our ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest!

Drawing of a mother seal and pup on the beach

Calling all ocean lovers! For 50 years, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been protecting species and the places they live under the Endangered Species Act. We invite K–12 students to celebrate threatened and endangered species in the Pacific Islands region by submitting entries to our annual art contest. Winning artwork will be featured in an exhibition and online. Submissions are due by November 30, 2023.

Southeast

New Collaborative Research Will Improve Stock Assessments and Ecosystem Science

Red grouper swimming

The Southeast Fisheries Science Center will collaborate with partners on two new projects in the Gulf of Mexico thanks to NOAA’s RESTORE Science Program. These projects will improve the accuracy of stock assessments and update ecosystem modeling capabilities in the region.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 30: Comments due for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act

November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic

November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 22: Letters of Intent due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity 

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

November 30: Submissions due for the ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

October 23–26: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

October 27: Deadline to apply to the working group for the management strategy evaluation for dolphinfish in the U.S. Atlantic 

November 1–8: Pacific Fishery Management Council November 2023 Meeting

November 4–5: 2023 Right Whale Festival

November 14: Virtual public listening session on the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

November 14: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee November 2023 Meeting

November 15: Virtual public listening session on the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

November 14–16: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting

November 16: Rice's Whale Scientific Symposium in Washington, DC

November 28: Webinar for Educators—Designing Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences for Special Education Learners

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment