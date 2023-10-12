Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to seek bids for a project to widen and resurface a portion of County Road 67.
The proposed work will extend about 1.3 miles from the Jim Odom Bridge to State Forest Road 166– it is phase 2 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
This will be the second time the county has sought bids for the project.
The county has about 2 million dollars from the Department of Transportation to pay for the project.
In December, 4 companies bid on the job, but even the lowest bid was about a half million dollars more than the county has to pay for the project.
The county is now seeking bids again, in the hopes that this time some of the bids will fall within their price range.
