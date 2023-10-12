October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
in Florida.
Domestic violence is an epidemic, not
just locally but nationwide.
Children in violent homes are more likely
to succumb to drug abuse and truancy and are more likely to exhibit violent
behavior in later life.
If you are a victim of domestic violence
and would like to get help there is a group called refuge House dedicated to
helping victims.
You can reach their hotline number 24
hours a day at 850-681-2111.
Refuge House responds
to thousands of domestic violence-related hotline calls from its 8-county
region including Franklin County.
It has also provided safety to
hundreds of people in one of their emergency shelters.
If you are the victim of
domestic violence or would like to help Refuge House with its mission to
protect victims – visit refugehouse.com for more information.
http://www.refugehouse.com/
