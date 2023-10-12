Thursday, October 12, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—October 12th

OCTOBER 12, 2023

From Collapse to Sustainability: West Coast Groundfish Are Back

Jana Hennig, the executive director of the non-profit Positively Groundfish, shares some background on the recovery of the West Coast groundfish fishery that collapsed due to overfishing and depletion 20 years ago. She also gives us insight into what keeps West Coast groundfish from showing up on our plates, and what her organization is doing to increase demand for these fish.

How Teacher at Sea and Commercial Harvester Germaine Thomas Celebrates Seafood

When East Anchorage High School lets out for summer break, science teacher Germaine Thomas switches hats. She heads out to the water for her other profession: commercial salmon fishing in Prince William Sound. When she returns to school in the fall, Germaine uses seafood dishes—often prepared with fish she caught herself—to engage her students in ocean science and ocean issues. This year, she spent part of her summer as a Teacher at Sea aboard a NOAA fisheries survey. For National Seafood Month, we caught up with her to learn how she celebrates seafood with her students, family, and friends.

Alaska

Coffman Cove Residents Help Free Two Killer Whales from Barnes Lake

In August, the small, tightly knit community of Coffman Cove in Southeast Alaska reported that two killer whales were trapped in Barnes Lake. NOAA Fisheries Alaska Region coordinated the response to guide the two killer whales out of the lake and back to the ocean.

Pacific Islands 

Learn How to Fish from the Pros in Hawaiʻi

A new short video series taps fishing and boating experts to teach novice fishermen the ins and outs of fishing in Hawaiʻi.

Working Toward Zero-Waste Seafood

We sat down with Jhana Young, a sustainable seafood manager at one of our partner organizations: Conservation International Hawaiʻi. Jhana shares the organization’s sustainable seafood vision, what Seafood Month means to her, the exciting events her group is holding throughout the month, and more.

Southeast

Pumpkin Carving Stencils for Ocean Lovers

Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act by carving out the endangered species found in the Southeast United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Help Scientists Consider More Adaptive Approaches to Atlantic Dolphinfish Management

We are looking for volunteers to be part of a small stakeholder working group to advise NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council on the management strategy evaluation for dolphinfish on the U.S. Atlantic coast during 2024. The goal is to determine what the annual supply of dolphinfish is going to be in the United States early in the fishing season so that different regions and user groups can access the stock equally. Applications are due by October 27, 2023.

Upcoming Deadlines

October 16: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

October 17: Comments due for the proposed rule to designate critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

October 23: Applications due for 2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

October 30: Comments due for the proposed reclassification of pillar coral from threatened to endangered under the Endangered Species Act

November 6: Proposals due for Innovative Strategies to Reduce Red Snapper Discards in the South Atlantic

November 8: Applications due for Tribal Priority Fish Passage Grants

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

October 11–13: Council Coordination Committee October 2023 Meeting

October 23–26: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council October 2023 Meeting

October 27: Deadline to apply to the working group for the management strategy evaluation for dolphinfish in the U.S. Atlantic 

November 1–8: Pacific Fishery Management Council November 2023 Meeting

November 4–5: 2023 Right Whale Festival

November 14–16: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting

November 16: Rice's Whale Scientific Symposium in Washington, DC

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




