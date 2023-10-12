The Franklin County Commission has agreed to upgrade its security cameras at Buddy Ward Park in Apalachicola.
The decision was made after the bathrooms at the park were vandalized.
When officials reviewed the museum security cameras, it was discovered that the recorder was damaged, likely from a lightning strike.
That means there was no information to help law enforcement find the vandals.
The county has now agreed to purchase a new security recorder, that will be monitored as part of the access control system.
The system will cost just over 1700 dollars installed with a $10 monthly monitoring fee.
There have been a number of acts of vandalism on county property in recent months, including at the restrooms at the Eastpoint fishing pier.
Commissioners said they may have to purchase more cameras for other locations.
Even though that may cost more money, the county is already having to pay to repair damage, so if the cameras catch the guilty party, then the cost of repairs can be passed on to them.
