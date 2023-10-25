Franklin County Commissioners have approved the use of golf carts in Lanark Village.
The commission held a public hearing last week where it approved the use of golf carts in Lanark Village north of Highway 98 from Alabama Street on the west to Putnal Street on the east.
Golf carts would not be allowed on Highway 98, which is a state-owned road.
Lanark Village is one of the last places in Franklin County where golf carts were not allowed.
The county commission recently approved golf cart usage at Alligator Point and Bald Point and they have been allowed in Eastpoint and St. George Island for quite a while.
Because of the new golf cart rule, the speed limits on a portion of Oak Street will have to reduced to 30 miles an hour.
Any golf carts used at Lanark Village will have to have the minimum safety equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view mirror, and reflectors on the front and rear.
Any golf carts used at night will also need headlights and brake lights.
Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license.
The commission held a public hearing last week where it approved the use of golf carts in Lanark Village north of Highway 98 from Alabama Street on the west to Putnal Street on the east.
Golf carts would not be allowed on Highway 98, which is a state-owned road.
Lanark Village is one of the last places in Franklin County where golf carts were not allowed.
The county commission recently approved golf cart usage at Alligator Point and Bald Point and they have been allowed in Eastpoint and St. George Island for quite a while.
Because of the new golf cart rule, the speed limits on a portion of Oak Street will have to reduced to 30 miles an hour.
Any golf carts used at Lanark Village will have to have the minimum safety equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view mirror, and reflectors on the front and rear.
Any golf carts used at night will also need headlights and brake lights.
Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment