A 70-year-old Wewahitchka man was killed in a single vehicle accident this morning in Gulf County.
The accident happened at 12:45 Wednesday morning on Highway 71 and Bill Nelson Road.
The Highway Patrol says the man was exiting a driveway on Highway 71 in Wewahitchka.
As the driver was traveling on the roadway, he continued across both the north and southbound travel lanes and onto the east shoulder.
The vehicle then collided with a ditch.
The driver was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
