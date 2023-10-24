FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Tink was brought to us when her owner passed. She came in with large fatty tumors on her leg and shoulder. They were successfully removed and this sweet 10 yr young, long haired Chiwienee is looking for a loving home. She is a happy and social girl who will make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a buddy.
The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
