If you would like to learn more about the work being done in the Apalachicola Bay to restore the wild oyster population, then come out to the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve this afternoon at 6 PM.

Researchers with the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative will hold a community workshop from 6 till 8 where the public can provide input and ask questions about the restoration experiments currently being done in the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay System initiative was created to learn what has led to the decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem and to develop a restoration plan for the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation's eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
In 2019, Florida State University received 8 million dollars in BP Oil spill money to investigate the root causes of the fishery disaster and come up with a plan to fix it.
A moratorium on commercial oyster harvesting in the bay is in effect through 2025.
Again, the workshop will be held today starting at 6 at the Research Reserve Nature Center at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
