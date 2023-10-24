With deer hunting season starting soon, hunters are reminded to look out for any deer that may be suffering from Chronic wasting disease.
Chronic Wasting disease was found in June in one deer in Holmes County, making Florida the 31st US state where the disease has been confirmed.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, neurological disease that is always fatal in deer but does not seem to affect people.
Signs of the disease can include extreme weight loss and abnormal behaviors such as listlessness, lowering of the head, inattentiveness toward people, walking in circles, staggering and standing with a wide stance.
Controlling the spread of Chronic Wasting disease is difficult once it becomes established in a natural population; it can be transmitted directly - from animal to animal - or indirectly from the environment.
The FWC has been monitoring free-ranging deer since 2002 to detect the disease.
During that time, they have tested nearly 20,000 hunter-killed, road-killed and sick or diseased deer for CWD.
The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.
Chronic Wasting disease was found in June in one deer in Holmes County, making Florida the 31st US state where the disease has been confirmed.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, neurological disease that is always fatal in deer but does not seem to affect people.
Signs of the disease can include extreme weight loss and abnormal behaviors such as listlessness, lowering of the head, inattentiveness toward people, walking in circles, staggering and standing with a wide stance.
Controlling the spread of Chronic Wasting disease is difficult once it becomes established in a natural population; it can be transmitted directly - from animal to animal - or indirectly from the environment.
The FWC has been monitoring free-ranging deer since 2002 to detect the disease.
During that time, they have tested nearly 20,000 hunter-killed, road-killed and sick or diseased deer for CWD.
The FWC is asking anyone who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes to call the CWD hotline, 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment