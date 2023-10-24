Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Over 30 thousand lionfish were removed from Florida waters during this year's lionfish challenge.

 

The Challenge was held from June through September.

 

Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.

 

They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.

 

The Lionfish challenge was created to allow fishermen to remove as many lionfish from Florida waters as they can and to win prizes while doing it.

 

The Lionfish Challenge rewards harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals.

 

This year 281 people submitted lionfish in the competition removing 30,494 lionfish.

 

There were no local people in the winner's circle this year.

 

The First place Lionfish King was Baye Beauford of Duval County, who removed 1,514 lionfish and the First place Commercial Champion was Jerry Butler, also of Duval County, who removed 1,208 pounds of the invasive fish.




