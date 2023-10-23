Franklin County unemployment dropped slightly between August and September.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.9 percent last month, down from 3 percent the month before.
144 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5095.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 3 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in September, unchanged from the month before.
168 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.8 percent in September.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
