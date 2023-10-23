The Cat Point Living Shoreline project was named as one of five recipients for the 2023 Best Restored Shores Award

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been recognized by the American Shore and Beach Preservation Association, which named the Cat Point Living Shoreline project as one of five recipients for the 2023 Best Restored Shores Award.
The American Shore and Beach Preservation Association established the Best Restored Shores Award to acknowledge and encourage more effective coastal risk management, including restoring natural infrastructure and addressing erosion, flooding and related hazards.
The Cat Point Living Shoreline project utilizes nature-based solutions to transform a disappearing shoreline into a thriving and functional salt marsh habitat.
As part of the restoration project, 16 breakwater structures – stretching almost 1,300 feet – were established to protect the shoreline against flooding and storm surge while also providing critical habitat for oyster restoration.
Behind the breakwaters, over 20 thousand plants were transplanted to create almost an acre of new salt marsh habitat.
The breakwater system, in conjunction with the reintroduction and expansion of native marsh grasses, has restored and enhanced habitat for multiple species vital to Apalachicola Bay, including oysters, blue crabs and juvenile fish.
DEP worked with an extensive group of public and private partners on the restoration project, including the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Duke Energy, and the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Emerald Coasts.
